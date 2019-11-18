Closer ties with Education and Defence

The New Zealand Defence College (NZDC) and UCOL are working together more closely to extend training opportunities for Defence force personnel, their families and those who have left the Forces.

This reciprocal relationship provides a pathway to higher educational opportunities and is an important development in the continuing relationship. Defence Force staff who have gained skills throughout their military career can work through a recognition process to gain credits towards qualifications, for example degrees in Management or Information Communications Technology, shortening their study time.

Conversations are continuing across all subject areas at UCOL with the NZDC to see how future needs can be met. The relationship is based on trust, communication and a commitment to shared outcomes.

A Relationship Agreement was signed at the New Zealand Defence College on Thursday, 14 November 2019.





© Scoop Media

