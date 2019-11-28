Schools audit results and Controller update published

Results of the 2018 school audits

We have published the results of the 2018 school audits on our website.

For most schools we audit, we did not identify any significant issues. In our report, we set out details of those schools where we have reported on specific matters.

We also identified some other matters for schools and the Ministry of Education to address, including schools’ timeliness in reporting to their communities, schools not meeting accountability requirements, and ongoing challenges with school payroll. Our report contains some questions for school boards to consider to ensure that they are addressing the matters we have identified.

We have provided this information to the Secretary for Education.



Controller update: January to June 2019

In the Controller role, we provide assurance to Parliament and New Zealanders that the Government has spent public money in line with Parliament’s authority. We have decided to provide regular updates on the Controller work because while this is one of the more important roles that we carry out, it is also one of the less well known.

This update covers the second six months of 2018/19. Most government spending over this period was properly authorised and within the law. However, we have confirmed several instances of unauthorised expenditure.

We have also made a video that further explains the Controller function and the vital role it plays.



We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

If you do not wish to be emailed about the Auditor-General’s announcements, please reply "UNSUBSCRIBE" to this email.



Read our blog posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We also have Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages that you can follow.



ends

© Scoop Media

