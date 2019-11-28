Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Schools audit results and Controller update published

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Results of the 2018 school audits

We have published the results of the 2018 school audits on our website.

For most schools we audit, we did not identify any significant issues. In our report, we set out details of those schools where we have reported on specific matters.

We also identified some other matters for schools and the Ministry of Education to address, including schools’ timeliness in reporting to their communities, schools not meeting accountability requirements, and ongoing challenges with school payroll. Our report contains some questions for school boards to consider to ensure that they are addressing the matters we have identified.

We have provided this information to the Secretary for Education.


Controller update: January to June 2019

In the Controller role, we provide assurance to Parliament and New Zealanders that the Government has spent public money in line with Parliament’s authority. We have decided to provide regular updates on the Controller work because while this is one of the more important roles that we carry out, it is also one of the less well known.

This update covers the second six months of 2018/19. Most government spending over this period was properly authorised and within the law. However, we have confirmed several instances of unauthorised expenditure.

We have also made a video that further explains the Controller function and the vital role it plays.


We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

If you do not wish to be emailed about the Auditor-General’s announcements, please reply "UNSUBSCRIBE" to this email.

Read our blog posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We also have Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages that you can follow.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 