MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2019

More Waikato secondary students can study trades at Wintec in 2020

More Waikato secondary school students are going to get a head-start on a trades career in 2020 due to an increased allocation for Waikato Trades Academy.

Wintec has been allocated 150 more placements for Waikato Trades Academy by the Ministry of Education to help pathway secondary students into apprenticeships and employment.

Waikato Trades Academy gives secondary school students the opportunity to study at school and at Wintec. They gain specific and practical experience and skills in an industry-based setting, and the opportunity to move directly into a job through support and networking.

Wintec Chief Executive David Christiansen says the allocation is great news for the region and an exciting opportunity for more students to get a head start on a career and a better education before they leave school.

“The trades academy concept actually supports education as well as employers. Students who may have dropped out of school earlier can stay longer because they’re also doing what they really want to do - practical hands-on training that will fast track them into the type of job they want.

“It also helps our region’s employers because they need more qualified people to meet demand.”

Christiansen adds the increase means Wintec can offer trades training for up to 800 secondary school students in 2020 through Waikato Trades Academy, including 56 new placements in Otorohanga and Te Kuiti.

The Otorohanga Trades Training site of the Waikato Trades Academy will open on February 10 for students from Te Kuiti High School, Piopio College, Otorohanga College, Te Wharekura o Maniapoto and Te Awamutu College to follow vocational pathways into construction trades — building, electrical and plumbing.

Wintec’s Pathways staff are in discussion with the regions schools to ensure students and teachers have the information they need on the increased allocation.

Secondary school students considering trades training can talk to their school careers advisor.

To find out more, go to https://www.wintec.ac.nz/study-at-wintec/secondary-schools/overview



