Nutanix and Red Education Work to Alleviate Skills Shortage

Nutanix and Red Education Work to Alleviate A/NZ Skills Shortage

New Agreement to Improve Education and Training Among Enterprises and Partners as Skills Shortage Threatens A/NZ Economy

AUCKLAND, New Zealand. – December 12, 2019 – Enterprise cloud OS leader, Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), today announced an agreement with Red Education to educate, enhance skills and accelerate certification for Nutanix solutions. The training is aimed at Nutanix customers and partners as the enterprise leader continues to expand across the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region.

Red Education is a leader in specialist training and professional services for the IT community across A/NZ and Asia Pacific. The company will provide classroom-based, virtual and on-site training of Nutanix solutions to organisations across the region.

The announcement comes as Nutanix looks to increase new education opportunities and skillsets for customers and partners amid a growing skills shortage. A recent IDC report[1] found that only 17 per cent of A/NZ organisations outperform their global peers when it comes to attracting talent and developing digital skills.

“The digital skills shortage facing A/NZ threatens our economies, our ability to innovate and our global competitiveness,” said Jamie Humphrey, Head of Nutanix in Australia and New Zealand. “As we step up our investment in the region, it is incumbent to offer customers and partners the correct training and education opportunities to stay one step ahead and to help redefine their companies via technology and innovation.”

Nutanix will become the 16th technology company in Red Education’s portfolio.

“HCI has become one of the most important solutions for A/NZ organisations,” said Zach Zuravle, Managing Director, Red Education. “We’ve seen considerable demand from our existing partner and end user customer base for HCI training and the technology’s role in a hybrid cloud environment. We anticipate Nutanix will quickly become one of our largest partners.”

“Our aim is to ensure that as HCI adoption accelerates across the region and that A/NZ businesses have the necessary tools and expertise to fully exploit the opportunities and value it provides.” said Andrew Diamond, Channel Director A/NZ, Nutanix.

The announcement follows an increase in Nutanix’s operations, staff and customers in A/NZ, primarily driven by large enterprise and government deals. The company now works with more than 30 government agencies and a number of leading ASX top 100 companies. It also recently unveiled a new flagship office in Sydney’s Barangaroo technology hub.

