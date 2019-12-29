Great news for busy parents who want te reo Māori

This week the app Mokotube makes its debut online and its developers say the app is set to transform the homes of tamariki whose parents support the use of te reo in the home, and where internet is available.

MokoTube works by centralising public YouTube Māori language videos. The app is designed for tamariki, aged 2-5 years to use, without need for parental intervention.

App developer, Hei Tiki Creatives, says that the content is handpicked to provide assurance to parents. App settings provide a language filter to support bilingual or full immersion learning. And there are eight categories, including kōrero, pīpī heihei, pūrākau, ako waiata and haka.

Company director, Maraea Davies, says the app was inspired by her two year old daughter.

“My daughter was a voracious consumer of the ‘YouTube for Kids’ mobile app, and at a very young age could articulate complex ideas. She could have been remarkable in Te Reo Māori as well, but unfortunately a Māori language version didn’t exist then. Thanks to Te Mātāwai funding, we now have MokoTube”.

The app points to YouTube content made by both funded creators and everyday Kiwis who promote the reo. Popular Māori channels like Tamariki Takaro, Pipi Mā and Te Nū Tube were approached to lend support to the app, and those who didn’t disagree, now contribute to a platform that will enrich the lives of tamariki.

“Thanks to the all creators have allowed us to channel their YouTube content through this app. Together as creators we are able to ensure tamariki have a safe and supportive platform in which to enjoy a wide variety of te reo Māori video media”.

Davies says that to ensure the app’s success, more content is required.

“Now that we have the app, we really need more whānau to upload their Māori language content, and tag it with #mokotube please. Also funders, please fund more ‘made for YouTube’ content. Our tamariki still use YouTube and there are just not enough Māori language videos there”.

MokoTube is free and can be found on Google Play or online at https://mokotube.co.nz. Coming soon to the App Store.

