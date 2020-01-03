Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZCU Auckland Scholarships Programme goes into 2nd decade

Friday, 3 January 2020, 10:36 am
Press Release: NZCU Auckland


FRIDAY 3 JANUARY 2020 – Regional credit union, NZCU Auckland, has launched its annual School Scholarship Programme for the 11th successive year. The Programme will again provide twenty pupils with money to help pay some of the costs of the 2020 school year. Scholarships of $500 each will be given to 10 Secondary pupils and 10 Primary/Intermediate pupils will each receive $250 each.

Over the years we have heard a lot of concern about the cost of our so called “free education” and when the Government announced its policy of replacing donations with additional grants for each pupil, we thought we might look for other ways to support our community” said Rob Collins, Chief Executive of NZCU Auckland. “However, we conducted a survey amongst participating Schools and the response was overwhelming. Every reply said “Yes!” continue with the Programme - it is still very much needed for lunches, devices, camps, music, sport and all the other things schools are expected to provide these days.”

The first awards were made in 2010 as positive way to celebrate a milestone in the credit union’s history and was intended to be a one-off scheme to help parents and families.However, we had such a great response and met such wonderful young people that we have continued it year after year since, Rob said.

Since the Programme’s inception, almost $70,000 will have been given to schools in the Auckland area to support the educational achievements of 200 pupils. As a percentage of revenue, the Programme is one of the most generous of any business operating in the country.

NZCU Auckland hopes the Scholarship Programme is supportive of the Government’s goal of dramatically improving the welfare of children. The response to the Programme over each of the last ten years had been amazing. The applications received have shown that NZCU Auckland has a large number of bright intelligent children amongst the families of its Members who were keen to build themselves a strong educational foundation to get the things they want in life.

Scholarships are available to the children or grandchildren of customers who bank with NZCU Auckland. The child must be enrolled at a school recognised by the Ministry of Education for the 2020 year.

“The Scholarships are awarded to the recipients at a special awards evening and it is a real pleasure to meet the pupils and see the pride of their parents, grandparents, care givers and teachers” said Rob.

Applications remain open until 8th February. Recipients are chosen after reviewing all the applications and the Scholarships are be paid to the schools in the names of the successful pupils for the pupil’s use for any school expense such as stationery, trips, sports and cultural events and such like.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZCU Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 