NZCU Auckland Scholarships Programme goes into 2nd decade



FRIDAY 3 JANUARY 2020 – Regional credit union, NZCU Auckland, has launched its annual School Scholarship Programme for the 11th successive year. The Programme will again provide twenty pupils with money to help pay some of the costs of the 2020 school year. Scholarships of $500 each will be given to 10 Secondary pupils and 10 Primary/Intermediate pupils will each receive $250 each.

“Over the years we have heard a lot of concern about the cost of our so called “free education” and when the Government announced its policy of replacing donations with additional grants for each pupil, we thought we might look for other ways to support our community” said Rob Collins, Chief Executive of NZCU Auckland. “However, we conducted a survey amongst participating Schools and the response was overwhelming. Every reply said “Yes!” continue with the Programme - it is still very much needed for lunches, devices, camps, music, sport and all the other things schools are expected to provide these days.”

The first awards were made in 2010 as positive way to celebrate a milestone in the credit union’s history and was intended to be a one-off scheme to help parents and families. “However, we had such a great response and met such wonderful young people that we have continued it year after year since”, Rob said.

Since the Programme’s inception, almost $70,000 will have been given to schools in the Auckland area to support the educational achievements of 200 pupils. As a percentage of revenue, the Programme is one of the most generous of any business operating in the country.

NZCU Auckland hopes the Scholarship Programme is supportive of the Government’s goal of dramatically improving the welfare of children. The response to the Programme over each of the last ten years had been amazing. The applications received have shown that NZCU Auckland has a large number of bright intelligent children amongst the families of its Members who were keen to build themselves a strong educational foundation to get the things they want in life.

Scholarships are available to the children or grandchildren of customers who bank with NZCU Auckland. The child must be enrolled at a school recognised by the Ministry of Education for the 2020 year.

“The Scholarships are awarded to the recipients at a special awards evening and it is a real pleasure to meet the pupils and see the pride of their parents, grandparents, care givers and teachers” said Rob.

Applications remain open until 8th February. Recipients are chosen after reviewing all the applications and the Scholarships are be paid to the schools in the names of the successful pupils for the pupil’s use for any school expense such as stationery, trips, sports and cultural events and such like.



