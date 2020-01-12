Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

US & Iran Tensions and affected Students from both countries

Sunday, 12 January 2020, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Tahir Nawaz

As the tension rises between USA and IRAN it is natural for students from those affected countries to worry about it. I want to emphasise that it will not only affect people from these two countries, but it also will affect the whole Arab peninsula, Asian countries and in fact the whole world.

Official statistics from the Ministry of Education show that the number of international students is rising. Victoria University has both Iranian and US students studying on its campuses. All students who are either in Victoria university or elsewhere need to remember that your plan here is to study and succeed. So just focus on your plan. The university has its counselling services and conflict resolution services, if you require them don't wait, contact them and share your worries.

This is understandable that the deteriorating relationship between the two countries will affect international students and their finances and most importantly, their well being. “Students will go through stress and pressure .” Because of sanctions, banks between Iran and the US are barred from interacting with one another; further sanctions will be introduced as well.

A key advice to international students is that “ you have got the potential to better the relationship between both the countries and to have a global impact, take this opportunity to express positivity and start working on organising a support network, where you can communicate the updates and raise your concerns.

Tahir Nawaz is an Adjunct Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington. He specializes as International / Muslims affairs Analyst.


