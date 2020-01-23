Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Implementing digital technologies curriculum content

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Education

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content


The Ministry of Education welcomes a new report by the Education Review Office (ERO) that provides a range of perspectives on schools’ approaches to implementing the new digital technologies curriculum content.

"With all schools and kura expected to be teaching the Digital Technologies and Hangarau Matihiko curriculum content from this year, the report provides information that will help them to plan and implement the curriculum content effectively," Deputy Secretary, Early Learning and Student Achievement, Ellen MacGregor-Reid says.

The report, On your marks…get set…go! A tale of six schools and the Digital Technologies Curriculum content, was commissioned by the Ministry of Education.

"As well as profiling the different stages of readiness and approaches to implementing the curriculum content the report highlights the enablers and barriers the schools faced, for example it shows how leadership is critical to supporting change," Ms MacGregor-Reid says.

"We introduced new digital technologies and hangarau matihiko learning into the national curriculum in 2017 and it’s now time for students in all schools and kura to benefit from this.

"As well as being literate, numerate, problem-solvers, and critical thinkers, we also want to ensure our young people are digitally capable when they leave school.

"In today’s fast evolving digital world our young people need to have the knowledge and skills to design and develop new digital technologies to achieve specific tasks or solve problems.

"We want to move students from beyond being simply users and consumers of digital technologies to building their skills and capabilities to be technology creators and design thinkers."

Ms MacGregor-Reid says the Ministry of Education has developed a rich kete of professional supports for leaders and educators. This includes the National Digital Readiness programme | Kia Takatū ā-Matihiko to ensure teachers are ready to teach the new content.

"We have also used the findings from the ERO report to develop a new resource that provides a model process of steps for schools to follow in implementing the digital technologies curriculum content and we will continue to support schools and kura on this journey."

The new resource for schools implementing the New Zealand Curriculum revised content - the Digital Technologies Implementation Support Tool - is available now. An implementation support resource for kura implementing Te Marautanga o Aotearoa revised content will be available later in the year.

More information

Report: On your marks…get set…go! A tale of six schools and the Digital Technologies Curriculum content - ERO website

The Digital Technologies Implementation Support Tool, and the full kete of support can be found on Technology Online - the main sites for school leaders and teacher to seek how-to information and resources:

Digital Technologies Implementation Support Tool - TKI website

Search Hangarau Matihiko on Kauwhata Reo to find information and support resources for understanding and implementing Hangarau Matihiko as part of Te Marautanga o Aotearoa:

Kauwhata Reo

Find out more about the digital change

ENDS


