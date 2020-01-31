Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

WelTec launches new degree apprenticeship

Friday, 31 January 2020, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Weltec

WelTec launches new degree apprenticeship to plug skills gap as New Zealand embarks on ambitious infrastructure programme

WelTec has launched a brand new way of delivering a degree qualification for engineers.

WelTec’s Bachelor of Engineering Technology degree apprenticeship will enable students to remain employed while working towards their degree (Level 7) qualification.


This is the first time in New Zealand that an engineering degree will be offered through an apprenticeship delivery model.


“It is no secret that New Zealand is facing a skills shortage of trained and work-ready engineers to facilitate the tsunami of infrastructure development the country so desperately needs,” says Neil McDonald, Head of Construction and Engineering at WelTec.


“We have directly responded to industry’s cries for degree qualified but skills astute and work ready employees by offering this exciting new learning model,” he says.

WelTec has collaborated with industry on the curriculum. Partners who have endorsed this new degree are Beca, Downer, Higgins, WSP Opus, Wellington Water and Porirua City Council.

“It has been a great privilege for WelTec, and our partners Otago Polytechnic, to work directly with industry to develop this cutting edge curriculum for an engineering occupation, and we have no doubt that working closely with industry on getting this right will help develop the qualified and skilled workforce in New Zealand,” says Chris Gosling, Chief Executive of Wellington Institute of Technology and Whitireia Community Polytechnic.

The new degree model is aimed at school leavers who are aspiring engineers wanting to work with infrastructure assets. Students will be able to gain real life work experience on-site and work towards gaining a degree qualification while fully employed.


While degree apprenticeships have gained increasing popularity in countries like Germany and the United Kingdom, this will be the first of its kind in New Zealand.


“We are hopeful that this new way of delivering degree-level education will transform the way in which vocationally oriented degrees are taught,” says Chris Gosling.


Bringing the degree to life

Darrell Statham, Manager, Transportation, City Infrastructure at Porirua City Council strongly endorses the new approach and has hired a young WelTec student, Megan Turner, who will be doing the degree apprenticeship.


“There is huge mutual benefit in this,” says Darrell. “It enables us to employ a student who is genuinely interested in the area of work and there is the potential to retain them at the end of it - which will mean a work-ready, skilled, and degree qualified employee.”


“Students will benefit by remaining employed and avoiding running up huge debts, gaining valuable experience and by fast tracking their path to becoming a chartered engineer,” he says.


Megan Turner, now employed at the Council to work on roading projects, explains that for her the structure of the programme is more viable because she can continue to pay for expenses and accommodation, and yet still work toward a degree.


“It is great to know I will still be paid,” she says. “Also nowadays most employers look at your CV and are searching for your work experience, that is a big focus, and doing this means I will have both the experience and the theory to show.”


Megan has completed her diploma in Civil Engineering, and is now keen to progress to a degree.


Degree apprenticeships combine working with part-time study. Apprentices are employed throughout the programme, and spend part of their time at WelTec and the rest with their employer. This can be on a day-to-day basis or in blocks of time, depending on the programme and requirements of the employer.


“Traditionally, apprenticeships cater to lower level qualifications that are more practical by nature, and where the industry values the ability to do the job above any theoretical knowledge,” says James Mackay, principal academic staff member and project lead on the new degree at WelTec. “In this case, the student will learn to do the job of being an engineer and pick up the theoretical knowledge as they are doing this. After they have completed their apprenticeship, they would then gain a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Technology.


“As the name suggests, the apprenticeship relies on integrating the theoretical knowledge usually delivered in the classroom with hands on industrial experience,” says James.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Weltec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 