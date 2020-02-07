Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Marsden School hosts Barbara Arrowsmith-Young

Friday, 7 February 2020, 11:07 am
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

International best-selling author and founder of the Arrowsmith cognitive learning program, Canadian Barbara ArrowsmithYoung will be speaking at a free event at Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on the evening of 25 February, followed by a book signing. Arrowsmith-Young developed the groundbreaking Arrowsmith Program to help students, especially those with learning difficulties like dyslexia, attention deficit issues and auditory processing difficulties, retrain their brains utilising the principles of neuroplasticity.

The Arrowsmith Program, available at Marsden for Marsden and non-Marsden students, uses exercises to stimulate areas of the brain responsible for skills such as reading, writing, listening, processing, coordination, logical thinking and social awareness. You are invited to hear about this innovative educational approach and learn about the latest research into neuroplasticity.

Marsden student Olivia wrote about her experience of the Arrowsmith Program at Marsden for the school magazine, saying: “Before doing Arrowsmith, I spent ages and ages trying to write one paragraph. I had the ideas but they would not flow. I found working with numbers hard and I had slow processing. I took longer to lock something into my learning. I found it hard to talk to people because I did not know what to say to them. I felt shy about going up to people and because of this, my confidence was not great. I have now finished my third year of doing Arrowsmith and I can say that 2019 was my best year yet. Every year I am more confident.”

The updated edition of ArrowsmithYoung’s international bestseller ‘The Woman Who Changed Her Brain’ includes a new chapter with case studies from ArrowsmithYoung’s more than forty years of working with both children and adults. It also examines the latest independent studies on the efficacy of the Arrowsmith Program, which empirically show the positive impact of cognitive exercises on students’ brains.

Register to hear Barbara Arrowsmith-Young speak on Tuesday 25 February 2020, 7pm-8.30pm, Marsden School Auditorium, Marsden Ave, Karori: marsden.school.nz/about/whats-on-now/

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has been providing quality independent education for over 140 years. While honouring tradition it delivers a wide-ranging, modernised and future-focused curriculum, with a strong emphasis on student wellbeing. Marsden is New Zealand’s first Visible WellbeingTM school. Marsden provides education for girls from Years 1-13 and has a co-ed Preschool. marsden.school.nz

BACKGROUND

BIO

‘Barbara’s story…is truly heroic, on par with the achievements of Helen Keller.’

Norman Doidge M.D. author of the New York Times Bestseller ‘The Brain That Changes Itself.’

Barbara Arrowsmith-Young is the founder of the Arrowsmith Program, an assessment process and a suite of cognitive exercises designed to stimulate and strengthen weak areas of cognitive functioning that underlie a range of learning difficulties, which has been delivered for 40+ years throughout the world. The Arrowsmith Program is offered in educational organizations in 10 countries. Ongoing research with neuroscientists, neuropsychologists and psychologists is demonstrating that the program not only changes the brain, cognitive functioning, and academic achievement but also leads to social-emotional well-being. For more information visit the Arrowsmith Program website.

Barbara’s work, begun in 1978, has been recognized as one of the first examples of the practical application of neuroplasticity which, simply put, is the ability of the brain to change and rewire itself over one’s lifetime. As the Director of Arrowsmith School and Arrowsmith Program, she continues to develop and refine programs for students with learning difficulties. The Arrowsmith Program has been recognized by Sharp Brains as the Most Innovative Special Education Program of its kind, identifying and strengthening the weak cognitive functions that underlie specific learning difficulties. Barbara was recently awarded the 2019 Leaders and Legends Innovation Award from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education of the University of Toronto for her contributions to education.

Barbara’s vision is that all students struggling with learning will have the opportunity to benefit from cognitive programs utilizing the principles of neuroplasticity, programs that change the brain’s capacity to learn and open to these learners a world of possibilities. The genesis of the Arrowsmith Program’s cognitive exercises lies in Barbara Arrowsmith-Young's journey of discovery and innovation to overcome her severe learning disabilities. Her inspirational book ‘The Woman who Changed Her Brain’ has become an international bestseller and a third edition updated with new research and new case studies of cognitive transformation has just been published in December 2019.

Barbara Arrowsmith-Young is the Director of Arrowsmith School and Arrowsmith Program. She holds a B.A.Sc. in Child Studies from the University of Guelph, and a Master’s degree in School Psychology from the University of Toronto.

Further information: https://barbaraarrowsmithyoung.com/bio/

View her Tedx talk

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 