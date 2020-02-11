Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

ERO findings into Te Whariki welcome news for industry

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Rainbow Corner Group

Tuesday 11 February 2020

While there is “still a way to go”, the Education Review Office says progress has been made on implementing the Te Whāriki curriculum across the early childhood education (ECE) sector; progress that owner of The Rainbow Corner says shows its efforts in delivering the curriculum are being acknowledged, saying the proposal is positive for the sector and will assist in delivering quality outcomes for New Zealand’s children.

The ERO’s final report in the Te Whāriki series summarises the findings of previous reports and includes the last two focus areas for the curriculum – how services decide ‘what learning matters here’ and how well they are developing learning-focused partnerships with parents and whānau.

ERO chief review officer, Nicholas Pole acknowledges “some progress has been made on implementing the curriculum, but we still have a way to go”. The report also recommends that the Ministry of Education works with the sector to provide exemplars, resources and guidance to support providers to develop local curriculum in partnership with parents and whānau.

The Rainbow Corner Group, which owns and operates ECE centres and PORSE in-home childcare, agrees more can be done across the sector to implement Te Whariki but is proud of its efforts to ensure whanau and families are engaged with the curriculum and the progress of their children’s education.

“Ongoing support for teachers to undertake professional development is essential and assists them to continue to deliver high quality education. We are looking forward with anticipation to the future guidance and resources from both the ERO and Ministry of Education to further strengthen our implementation of Te Whāriki and to also deliver their new quality evaluation tools. It will benefit the industry as a whole,” says Mr Dosshi.

Recently the Rainbow Corner Group of Companies was awarded the Fernmark accreditation, which has cemented its vision to provide innovative, modern childcare; the first early childhood education provider to receive the prestigious award.

