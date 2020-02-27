Kami Assisting Schools Shut Down due to the Coronavirus

Kiwi Ed-Tech Company Kami Assisting Schools Shut Down due to the Coronavirus in Hong Kong



Kiwi Ed-Tech company Kami has been inundated with requests for help from Hong Kong schools closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak and in response is providing free licenses to help teachers and students continue learning online.

Schools in Hong Kong have been shut down by the authorities until at least March 15th and teachers have been suddenly confronted by the unexpected challenge of continuing to operate and engage with students remotely.

A number of teachers who were already using Kami in an individual capacity, and aware of its potential in this situation, turned to the Kiwi business to ask for school-wide access to help them recreate their now-empty classrooms online.

Kami Chairman, Bob Drummond, says it was an easy decision to grant free licenses to all affected schools.

“We received a number of appeals for help from teachers requesting extended access to Kami to keep their classrooms running remotely during the outbreak. We immediately realised that we are perfectly placed to help all of these children continue to learn and maintain real-time engagement with their teachers, and restore some sense of normality during the shutdown. Our digital classroom application is designed for use from kindergarten to college, so it’s easy to pick up, even without training or English language skills.”

The company has over 8 million users worldwide, in every country in the world and its platform entirely eliminates the need for paper in the classroom.

Drummond says that the uptake has been rapid with more than 20 Hong Kong schools already on board.

“We’re providing free support to help them get remote classrooms up and running quickly. We’ve added Chinese captions to our online training videos and we quickly recorded and released a Cantonese language demo video to help all teachers and students there to get the most out it. But we need help spreading the word of our free offer of help so that we can get even more schools functioning remotely during this challenging time for them.”

As well as using Kami for individual work on any document type, Kami enables class teamwork and coaching through shared, real-time collaborative annotation and discussion, effectively recreating the classroom environment in the digital realm. With the embedded audio and video comment tools, teachers and students can discuss problems or deliver instructions and feedback more naturally.

Kami are offering free licenses to all Hong Kong schools for the entire duration of the coronavirus-imposed shutdown. To take advantage of Kami’s offer, Hong Kong schools can get in touch via support@kamiapp.com



