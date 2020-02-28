Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Arts Partnership Programme Beginning In Schools

Friday, 28 February 2020, 11:33 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education

A new arts partnership programme is beginning in schools and kura this term with 34 creative projects underway throughout New Zealand.

"The Creatives in Schools programme involves a wide range of artists and creative practitioners sharing their specialist knowledge and creative practice with students and ākonga," Deputy Secretary, Early Learning and Student Achievement, Ellen MacGregor-Reid says.

"The projects range from contemporary dance to ceramic sculpture, Māori fibre weaving to digital mixed media."

"This creative learning experience aims to improve students’ core competencies in communication, collaboration and creative thinking, enhance their wellbeing and raise their awareness of creative careers," Ms MacGregor-Reid says.

The programme was announced as part of Budget 2019 which provided $7.16 million funding for more than 300 creative projects from 2020 to 2023.

Applications for the second round of 72 projects to be undertaken next year will open in June 2020 and close in August.

Find out more about the Creatives in Schools programmes and the first round of projects

