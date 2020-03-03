Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Children's Day Reminder Of Commitments Made

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Kindergartens

New Zealand Kindergartens Association (NZK) says Children’s Day is the perfect day to remind the Government of its commitment to the early childhood sector.

NZK Chief Executive Jill Bond says Children’s Day recognises and celebrates children throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. “It is also a day to put the spotlight on why so many of our children continue to live in poverty and do not have the opportunity to realise their potential.

“We know that what happens in early childhood education makes a difference for a lifetime and the system needs to ensure seamless inclusion and transition for all children,” Ms Bond says.

NZK believes that high quality early childhood education is every child’s right.

“We implore the Minister of Education to give practical effect to his statement that Early Childhood Education (ECE) is his top priority for Budget 2020.

"Honouring the coalition agreement to restore funding for 100% qualified teaching would be a positive step. Looking across the early childhood education sector and improving conditions for qualified teachers would also be a positive step”.

“If the Government truly wants Aotearoa to be the best place to be a child then it needs to invest in the ECE sector and give every child the opportunity to grow, develop, explore and succeed,” Ms Bond says.

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

