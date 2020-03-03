Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Online Intercultural Competence Programme Recognised Internationally

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

A foundation level intercultural competence learning programme for the public service commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and developed in conjunction with Open Polytechnic, has received international recognition.

Mana Aki: Building intercultural competence in New Zealand’s public service’ was selected as one of ten highly innovative global integration projects to be profiled at the recent OECD High-Level Policy Forum on Migration and Integration held in Paris.

Creation of Mana Aki, an online learning programme, was initiated and driven by Immigration New Zealand’s Settlement Unit as part of their leadership of the whole-of-government Migrant Settlement and Integration Strategy.

Open Polytechnic Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the organisation is proud of the global recognition received for the programme, as well as the positive reaction it has gained from government organisations involved in piloting the programme with their staff.

“Open Polytechnic is New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance learning and we have a world-class team of learning design and digital experience staff. It’s fantastic to see the talent of our staff acknowledged on the world stage.”

William Hope, a Senior Adviser in MBIE’s Learning and Development team, presented the programme at the OECD conference.

“Many people have contributed to the creation of this engaging programme of learning and it’s a real credit to them to have it acknowledged as a leading innovation,” says Will. “The settlement and integration work of Immigration NZ is highly respected by the OECD and I was extremely proud to share what we are doing in New Zealand with delegates from other countries.”

For more information on the range of learning design and education services offered by Open Polytechnic, visit: http://bit.ly/2VsrpiG

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Open Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 