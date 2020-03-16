Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

UCOL Graduations Cancelled As Prevention Measure

Monday, 16 March 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Following government’s lead over the weekend, UCOL has regretfully decided to cancel all graduation ceremonies that were planned to start tomorrow, Tuesday 17 March 2020.

“We did not make this decision lightly. Celebrating our graduates’ success is a key moment of our calendar. However, by limiting large gatherings, given the current situation in New Zealand and globally, we can act in the best interests of the health and safety of our communities,” says Lyal French-Wright, UCOL’s Chief of Operations.

Palmerston North students will be able to pick up their testamurs and graduation programme from the Regent on Broadway Theatre on the day of that they would have come to graduation - between 11-2pm on Tuesday, and 11-2pm for Wednesday sessions. Graduands from Whanganui, Wairarapa and Horowhenua can also pick up their testamurs from their campus on the day their graduation was scheduled, between 11-2pm. For those graduands who do not wish to come in, they will receive their testamurs by mail.

Academic Dress Hire will work through the process of refunding the cost of hiring academic regalia. Academic Dress Hire will do this as quickly as possible, but with the large amount of refunds to be processed this may take up to two weeks. Refunds will be made automatically to the graduate’s method of payment, and there is no need for them to contact Academic Dress Hire for this.

“The completion of a certificate, diploma, or degree represents a great personal commitment and achievement, and the lack of a formal ceremony does not change that. We’re proud of all our graduates, and we look forward to organising a suitable celebration in the future when the situation has changed.”

