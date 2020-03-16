MPI Science Scholarship Winners Will Advance Primary Industries

The winners of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) 2020 Postgraduate Science Scholarships were announced today. The six students are all undertaking PhD or Masters research that will benefit New Zealand’s primary industries, from understanding the ‘survival spore’ of kauri dieback, to improving freshwater quality.

The total value for each PhD scholarship is up to $50,000, and each Masters Scholarship is up to $12,000.

The depth and breadth of New Zealand’s new generation of scientists is shown by the diverse range of applications for these scholarships, says Dr John Roche, MPI’s Chief Science Adviser.

He says the scholarships are an investment in the future, with the judges focusing on research that will fill science and skills gaps in the primary industries.

“Our winning students come from universities across the country and all represent the innovative and savvy scientists we want to attract into the sector. Their research will help New Zealand capitalise on the opportunities and mitigate the challenges the primary industries are facing.”

Dr Roche says the scholarships are also an opportunity for MPI to highlight the incredibly diverse range of careers on offer across the primary industries, from fisheries to forestry, agriculture to food and biosecurity.

Along with the funding to help them complete their research, each scholarship winner will also benefit from mentoring from MPI scientists and professional development to help them fast-track their career in the primary industries.

For more information, please see the MPI website.

The Ministry for Primary Industries 2020 Post-graduate Science Scholarships winners are:

· Alex Burton, Massey University (Masters)

· Katharina Doehring, University of Otago (PhD)

· Shawn Gerrity, University of Canterbury (PhD)

· Josie Mainwaring, Victoria University of Wellington (Masters)

· Izabella Norris, Massey University (Masters)

· Clarissa Ross, University of Otago (Masters).

