Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Lincoln University Graduation Ceremony Postponed

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Lincoln University

Due to the emerging situation regarding COVID-19, Lincoln University has decided, with much regret, to postpone its graduation ceremony on 24 April.

All qualifications will be conferred and mailed to graduands, and the university hopes to hold a celebratory ceremony on 8 October.

Lincoln University Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bruce McKenzie, said he realised this would be disappointing news, but the decision reflected the Government’s directive to cancel events likely to attract more than 500 people.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of our graduands and their families, as well as all staff and students of the university. The health and wellbeing of our wider community is also extremely important to us.”

He said the event in October would reflect the pageantry that marked a graduation ceremony, with graduands donning their robes and parading to the Christchurch Town Hall, but they would already have their qualifications.

“It will still be the memorable occasion that graduation always is, especially as it will be back in the Christchurch Town Hall for the first time since 2010, due to its closure after the earthquakes.”

All other events around graduation are also postponed.

More information will be available on the Lincoln University website from tomorrow, and students can direct questions to graduation@lincoln.ac.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 