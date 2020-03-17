Lincoln University Graduation Ceremony Postponed

Due to the emerging situation regarding COVID-19, Lincoln University has decided, with much regret, to postpone its graduation ceremony on 24 April.

All qualifications will be conferred and mailed to graduands, and the university hopes to hold a celebratory ceremony on 8 October.

Lincoln University Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bruce McKenzie, said he realised this would be disappointing news, but the decision reflected the Government’s directive to cancel events likely to attract more than 500 people.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of our graduands and their families, as well as all staff and students of the university. The health and wellbeing of our wider community is also extremely important to us.”

He said the event in October would reflect the pageantry that marked a graduation ceremony, with graduands donning their robes and parading to the Christchurch Town Hall, but they would already have their qualifications.

“It will still be the memorable occasion that graduation always is, especially as it will be back in the Christchurch Town Hall for the first time since 2010, due to its closure after the earthquakes.”

All other events around graduation are also postponed.

More information will be available on the Lincoln University website from tomorrow, and students can direct questions to graduation@lincoln.ac.nz

