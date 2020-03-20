Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Auckland Teaching Free Week 23-27 March 2020

Friday, 20 March 2020, 11:06 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

The University of Auckland has advised staff and students that next week (23 to 27 March) will be a Teaching Free Week, in which teaching across the University will be suspended.

Students will not be required to come into campus (although are free to do so if they wish). This covers all campuses, but does not include teaching for students on placement/practicum and it does not affect research students. All student services will remain open and operating on standard hours, including libraries, Kate Edger Information Commons, AskAuckland Central, Recreation Centre, retail outlets, as well as all our student accommodation.

In-class tests scheduled for next week will be postponed and replaced by off-campus assessment exercises. Students will be notified of the form and timing of these exercises as soon as possible.

The purpose of the Teaching Free Week is to allow staff to focus on completing their plans and preparations for remote teaching in the event of a partial campus closure in response to COVID-19. It will allow an orderly transition to online delivery, if this is to be at scale for any length of time.

The University wants students to continue to receive the best possible learning experience, regardless of the format. The Teaching Free week will enable them to prepare for digital learning via online tools. There will be a range of on-campus support available to help students next week, including support guides and drop-in clinics.

The intention is for the University to be in full digital teaching and learning mode from the following week (30 March) onwards. Semester 1 will be extended by one week to account for the break, meaning that Semester 2 timing may also shift slightly.

Preparations for possible campus closure

Closure of schools and universities to help contain the spread of COVID-19 is a real possibility for New Zealand, particularly as the prospect of community transmission of the virus becomes more likely.

The University is therefore preparing for a scenario in which teaching would continue even if students are unable to come onto campus. A range of remote learning technologies and practices would be deployed for students, while staff continue to work as normal on campus.

The University is well advanced in its contingency planning for this and other possibilities.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dawn Freshwater said that she was very confident in the work already done by teaching staff and support services.

“There has been an outstanding response in recent weeks to support some 2,000 students stranded in China by the travel ban. This has tested our capabilities in many different areas and significantly improved our readiness for a campus closure.

“Of course, providing that level of support remotely to 40,000 + students is a step change, but I am confident it is possible. We are also very aware of the challenges to the continued delivery of our research commitments, which will also need some careful consideration.

“Suspending teaching activities for next week provides an opportunity for our staff to focus fully on these areas of core business and to adapt and adopt through creative problem solving and collaborative working.”

Professor Freshwater said she realised there would be a number of questions from staff and students, and these were being addressed through the University’s Business Continuity Planning (BCP) process.

“Our priority has been to work through a complex range of issues and modelling options that will enable us to continue to deliver and experience the world class education and research experience to which the University of Auckland aspires,” she said.
 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 