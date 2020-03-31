Learning In The Lockdown

If there was ever a time to encourage children to engage in online learning, that time is now!

Children’s University Canterbury Partnership (CUCP) is adapting to these constrained times by offering members a range of fun learning activities via their new Online Portal.

The CUCP team is working with university academics, university student volunteers and their Learning Destinations to create lots more exciting learning opportunities to go onto the Portal.

For example the CUCP is partnering with the Air Force Museum of New Zealand to share their activities, including:

· Build a roto-copter

· Morse code messaging

· Make a Da Vinci parachute

Access to these activities in not just for CUCP members. To get your kids busy with Children’s University activities, go to the online activities page: https://cuaustralasia.com/adults/learning-destinations/onlineactivities/

The University of Canterbury and Lincoln University are working together to deliver Children’s University in the Canterbury region. Follow CUCP on Facebook to stay updated on news, new Learning Destinations and online activities. https://www.facebook.com/ChildrensUniversityCanterburyPartnership

