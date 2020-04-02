Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Lincoln University Announces The Reappointment Of Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 11:07 am
Lincoln University

Lincoln University today announced the reappointment of Professor Bruce McKenzie to the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Holding the role since January 2019, Professor McKenzie has been a well-respected, long-time member of the university community. His renewed tenure is confirmed until 31 December 2021.

Lincoln University Chancellor Bruce Gemmell said the university was fortunate to secure the services of Professor McKenzie in the role for a further term.

“I am grateful to Professor McKenzie for his leadership over the past 15 months and am delighted that he has agreed to continue to lead Lincoln University until the end of next year.

“We are privileged to be able to rely on Professor McKenzie’s solid and stable stewardship in these difficult times, and moving forward.”

Professor McKenzie’s association with Lincoln University began in the early 1980s, when he attended the university as a postgraduate student, completing a postgraduate diploma in agricultural science, followed by a PhD in agronomy and crop science.

He then took up a 22-year post at the university as an Associate Professor of Agronomy. In 2008 he was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences, holding the position for more than seven years, before becoming the university’s Chief Academic Officer. In this role, he oversaw Lincoln’s academic faculties, as well as the Library, Teaching and Learning department, University Studies and English Language, and the Research Management Office.

More information is available at www.lincoln.ac.nz.

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

