Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Free Child Wellbeing Toolkit Now For Parents

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: sparklers

A free wellbeing toolkit originally designed for classroom use has been adapted so parents can use it at home.

Sparklers is an online toolkit full of fun activities that support the mental health and wellbeing of primary and intermediate students.

Sparklers content creator Anna Mowat says Sparklers at Home has been designed to support parents in what will be a new and very different-looking school term.

“Term 2 starts next week and we know that many of us parents are feeling a bit overwhelmed at the thought of supporting home learning. To make it a bit easier we’ve created Sparklers at Home, a website full of wellbeing activities that parents can do with their children in their living room or on their lawn.

“There’s currently 23 activities on the site which we’ve adjusted so they’re easy to do at home. Overtime we’ll be adding more activities, and range of other child wellbeing information just for parents.

Anna says each activity is fun and easy to do, and backed by the latest wellbeing science and psychology.

“Teachers love Sparklers, with an independent evaluation showing it helps tamariki learn skills that help them stay calm, reduce their anxiety, and make them more engaged in their learning.

“And perhaps even more importantly, we know tamariki love the activities as they’re fun, support them to manage worries, and help them discover the things that make them amazing.”

Dr Lucy Hone, co-director of the New Zealand Institute of Wellbeing & Resilience, says Sparklers helps young people develop their own wellbeing toolkit.

“While being in lockdown can be tough for children, I’ve seen schools use Sparklers to make a big difference to how tamariki feel in their classrooms. The great thing is they can be used just as effectively at home. The more children learn about their emotions - what makes them feel good and calms them in anxious moments - the better equipped they are to navigate life’s challenges,” says Lucy.

Anna says parents need to go easy on themselves during home-learning time.

“It’s important to remember that most of us don’t teach for a living, so we don’t need to hold ourselves to the gold ‘teacher’ standard. Our kids are learning all the time from us, and that’s going to continue throughout this time.

“But for many parents, having a plan or routine makes things easier, and incorporating a few wellbeing activities each week can make a big difference to how children (and parents) are feeling.

“Eventually school will go back and when it does, not only will kiwi parents be rightfully proud of how well we’ve coped, but we’ll appreciate our amazing teachers more than ever!”

Sparklers started out as a resource for schools in post-quake Canterbury and is now used by teachers all over New Zealand. Sparklers is part of the All Right? wellbeing campaign.

Sparklers at Home has been funded by the Ministry of Health as part of the Getting Through Together mental health and wellbeing package.

For more information visit https://sparklers.org.nz/parenting/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from sparklers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 