Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZEI Te Riu Roa Statement On Schools And Centres Reopening 29 April

Monday, 20 April 2020, 5:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa is eagerly anticipating further detailed guidance from the Ministry of Education to help schools and centres prepare for some children to return on 29 April, and is reiterating the Government's message that children should continue to learn from home if at all possible.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the union has also asked the Ministry of Education to release the full public health risk assessment that its guidelines to the sector are based on so that educators can be better informed.

"The Ministry has been clear that the guidelines released so far are just a starting point. Through our Accord with the PPTA and the Ministry we are engaging with the Ministry directly as they develop more detailed guidance for how level three will work on the ground. We'll be seeking answers to the many questions being raised by the sector," he said.

"Educators’ greatest concern is stopping the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring the health and safety of children, their whānau, and education staff. Children and people working in education who are at a higher risk must be supported to stay home in their bubble."

"Under level three, the vast majority of children will still be learning from home, so we expect that a large number of teachers and support staff in both ECE and school settings will also be working from home to support that. All education staff should be involved in the decisions about where they're required to work and should be supported to work where they feel safe.”

"The Government also needs to ensure it is continuing to sustainably fund the early childhood sector so that services are able to make decisions based on the health and safety of children and staff, not on their commercial viability."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 