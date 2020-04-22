Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Inspired Kindergartens Moves To Accommodate Level 3 COVID-19Response

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 7:40 am
Press Release: Inspired Kindergartens

Inspired Kindergartens welcomes the government’s announcement regarding moving to level three of its COVID-19 response. We are working towards opening our kindergartens on Wednesday 29 April for those children who need to attend.

Inspired Kindergartens Association has 21 kindergartens and also operates several home-based early education services in the Bay of Plenty.

Our message to families is, we want children to come to kindergarten only if they need to, and to stay at home if they can.

We will be expanding our distance learning options for those children who are at home, with support from the Ministry of Education.

Our kindergartens have already been providing services under the lockdown, ranging from story times to waiata online as well as supporting families with ideas, and helping hard copy learning packs to get delivered to families who need them.

Some teachers will be at kindergarten and some will continue to work from home.

Each kindergarten will contact its families to see who needs to attend.

We will be modifying our programme to comply with public health advice about safety and minimising risk.

Principal Peter Monteith says kindergartens have a long history of providing quality early learning services to children and families.

“We look forward to welcoming back our children and families, and to continue to provide the best education and care that we are known for”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Inspired Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 