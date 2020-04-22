Inspired Kindergartens Moves To Accommodate Level 3 COVID-19Response

Inspired Kindergartens welcomes the government’s announcement regarding moving to level three of its COVID-19 response. We are working towards opening our kindergartens on Wednesday 29 April for those children who need to attend.

Inspired Kindergartens Association has 21 kindergartens and also operates several home-based early education services in the Bay of Plenty.

Our message to families is, we want children to come to kindergarten only if they need to, and to stay at home if they can.

We will be expanding our distance learning options for those children who are at home, with support from the Ministry of Education.

Our kindergartens have already been providing services under the lockdown, ranging from story times to waiata online as well as supporting families with ideas, and helping hard copy learning packs to get delivered to families who need them.

Some teachers will be at kindergarten and some will continue to work from home.

Each kindergarten will contact its families to see who needs to attend.

We will be modifying our programme to comply with public health advice about safety and minimising risk.

Principal Peter Monteith says kindergartens have a long history of providing quality early learning services to children and families.

“We look forward to welcoming back our children and families, and to continue to provide the best education and care that we are known for”.

