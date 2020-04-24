Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Creative Resource All Ready To Go For Schools Next Week

Friday, 24 April 2020, 7:56 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

A banner of children playing creatively being used by the Te Rito Toi project.

In response to Covid-19, a project to support primary school teachers with a rich, arts-based resource when they return to school next week has been developed by a team at the University of Auckland.

Led by Professor Peter O’Connor in the Faculty of Education and Social Work, Te Rito Toi provides detailed lesson plans and classroom activities designed specifically for the changed environment teachers and students now face.

“The resources, which can all be found on one website, are based on years of experience by University of Auckland researchers who have worked in schools post-disaster,” says Professor O’Connor. “They are recommending teachers use an arts and wellbeing approach to engage children in this changed classroom environment.”

New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) president, Liam Rutherford, says educators have a huge role to play in helping tamariki navigate the uncertainty and stress of the Covid-19 crisis over the coming months.

“These beautifully presented resources will be really valuable in supporting that work,” he says. “We know these anxious times have had a deep impact on many children, and these quality curriculum resources will provide teachers with the confidence to safely navigate the issues and concerns that will tumble into classrooms next week.”

The lesson plans include a poetry lesson by former Poet Laureate Selina Tusitala Marsh, a unit on dealing with anxiety supported by the John Kirwan Foundation and Māori arts resources curated by a bicultural team based in Wellington.

The University of Auckland has partnered with the New Zealand Principals’ Federation, the New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) and the Sir John Kirwan Foundation to make sure as many teachers as possible are aware of the resource, which will go live this Friday 24 April at 9am at https://www.teritotoi.org/.

Professor Peter O'Connor from the Faculty of Education and Social Work at the University of Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 