Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Helping Kiwi kids’ put their energy to good use

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 10:55 am
Press Release: The Mind Lab


Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids to help Kiwi kids’ put their energy to good use

While families across NZ are adapting to learning from home, Genesis School-gen has partnered with Mind Lab kids to provide Kiwis with FREE access to hundreds of fun and easy experiments and challenges online.
The Genesis School-gen programme, which has been inspiring future Kiwi innovators since 2006 to learn about Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), will now explode out of the classroom and into homes across the country, via an online platform with partner Mind Lab Kids.

James Magill, Genesis Executive General Manager, Retail Markets, says he hopes the partnership will provide a little reprieve to families at home in their bubbles, while continuing to support kiwi kids’ interest in STEM.

“We’ve been helping energise young minds in STEM learning for more than 14 years through our School-gen programme and more recently through the School-gen Trust,” says Magill. “By giving Kiwi kids free access to a safe online space to imagine, create, and share – all easily at home - we hope this latest initiative will mark another successful chapter in the School-gen story.”

Mind Lab Kids has been developed by educators and includes hundreds of cool challenges to try online. Frances Valintine, Mind Lab Kids Founder says it’s a great way to keep those young minds occupied and learning at the same time.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with Genesis to bring Mind Lab Kids to the homes of all Kiwi kids,” says Valintine. “Being able to help young students develop their creative and tech capability from their dining room table makes me immensely proud. Thanks to Genesis and their commitment to education, we can bring learning to homes across the country, combining education and fun together in one platform.”

Head online to schoolgen.co.nz/ to find out more.

School-gen is a Genesis community investment initiative that has been providing free educational resources to schools across New Zealand for more than 14 years. Initially School-gen’s focus was solely on teaching kids about solar energy, providing schools with solar panels and monitoring equipment so students could see energy being produced in real time.

Over the last few years, School-gen’s focus has evolved to get young kiwis interested in science, engineering, technology and maths while learning cool stuff about energy – how it’s made, how it works and how it can be managed. We want to encourage future innovators by helping them build the skills and knowledge they need for the jobs of the future – whatever they will be.

Genesis School-gen Trust
Genesis established the School-gen Trust in February 2019, to help schools who couldn’t afford to invest in STEM equipment and tools to support student learning.

So far, Genesis School-gen Trust has provided a total of $180k in equipment and solar panels to 14 schools – that’s a total of 4,610 students supported. Most recently moving quickly to supply 200 chromebooks to children before lockdown who needed a device to keep learning through the Manaiakalani Trust.

Genesis covers all the costs of running the School-gen Trust so that every dollar donated goes towards the purchase of equipment.

Mind Lab Kids

Mind Lab Kids is an educational, video-based platform where kids can create, innovate and share. It allows kids to access a bunch of fun learning challenges, all of which are completely doable at home, using things they find in their home.

We want to give kids agency to lead their learning in a direction that they choose, by putting that time at home and standard home technologies (brimming with unused potential) to use!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Mind Lab on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 