NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Investment In Regional Schools And Kura

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming investment in regional school and kura infrastructure announced by the Government today.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the programme, which includes upgrades to classrooms at 600 remote or small schools and kura, is a good example of spending that addresses a longstanding infrastructure deficit while providing much-needed economic stimulus during the Covid-19 recovery.

"NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes the Government's move to bring forward infrastructure spending as part of the economic recovery from Covid-19. There are plenty of glaring examples of where the spending is needed due to years of under-investment, and upgrading rural classrooms is certainly one of them," he says.

"While the Government will be considering plenty of physical infrastructure projects, we'd also urge them to make sure the recovery includes investment in our social infrastructure. In education, the Covid-19 recovery presents a huge opportunity to fund bold ideas that will create a world class, inclusive public education system that will meet the needs of all tamariki."

