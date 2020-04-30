Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Investment In Regional Schools And Kura

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 6:18 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming investment in regional school and kura infrastructure announced by the Government today.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the programme, which includes upgrades to classrooms at 600 remote or small schools and kura, is a good example of spending that addresses a longstanding infrastructure deficit while providing much-needed economic stimulus during the Covid-19 recovery.

"NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes the Government's move to bring forward infrastructure spending as part of the economic recovery from Covid-19. There are plenty of glaring examples of where the spending is needed due to years of under-investment, and upgrading rural classrooms is certainly one of them," he says.

"While the Government will be considering plenty of physical infrastructure projects, we'd also urge them to make sure the recovery includes investment in our social infrastructure. In education, the Covid-19 recovery presents a huge opportunity to fund bold ideas that will create a world class, inclusive public education system that will meet the needs of all tamariki."

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

