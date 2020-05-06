Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Call for TVNZ To Add Subtitles To Home School Programmes

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Ros Lugg


A literacy expert is calling on TVNZ to automatically include subtitles in its home learning TV programmes, saying a significant opportunity to improve literacy in children will be lost if it doesn’t.

Christchurch-based Ros Lugg, a literacy and dyslexia specialist with 30 years’ experience in New Zealand and the UK, says while some TVs have subtitle capabilities, they are optional and have to be turned on by viewers - many of whom are unlikely to be aware of the educational benefits of subtitles.

“That is why it is essential that subtitles are included when the content is made.”

She says international research has found adding subtitles to children's programmes has a significant effect on literacy.

A study funded by PlanetRead, a global literacy initiative, found that the use of subtitles on TV doubled the number of functional early-age readers.

“An extensive two-year study in India looked at the progress of every Year One to Year Three child and found that subtitles had a measurable effect.

“For example, in one phase of the study, children at 10 schools were shown animated stories with subtitles three times a week for a year. At the end of that period, these children were found to have an average reading score about 70 percent higher than children at schools where subtitles were not used.”

Ms Lugg says subtitles have been shown to improve vocabulary, word recognition and comprehension. There is also a benefit for second language learners, which is particularly significant for supporting Te Reo Māori in New Zealand, she says.

“Researchers overseas have found that a vast majority of children are drawn to sub-titles when they appear on-screen, which allows them to create a link between the words they are seeing and the words they are hearing.

“The home learning programmes that are being made are fabulous, and I appreciate that they are being produced under exceptional circumstances. But there is an opportunity that will be lost if they are not enhanced by automatically including subtitles.”

Ms Lugg says New Zealand has attracted widespread admiration for its response to the COVID-19 situation from a public health perspective, and there is growing admiration for how the education system has responded.

“This crisis, in some ways, can be seen as an opportunity as far as literacy is concerned. Many parents will have had more time to become more involved in their children's learning, sharing books and watching programmes together. However, there's one other factor which would be particularly beneficial for literacy and that’s the automatic inclusion of subtitles in these new home learning TV programmes.”


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ros Lugg on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 