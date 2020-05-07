Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Auckland Schools Take Important Financial Help Online

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Just Financial


Three Auckland schools are offering financial help courses online in a new community education starting soon to encourage learning hot money tips.

“Hot Money Tips: How to stretch your dollar further in uncertain times” is rapidly being rolled out through a breakthrough online community education initiative.

COVID-19 is expected to spark difficult times ahead for many families across New Zealand. With some families losing jobs, others being out of work for weeks or months, and others feeling the pinch with their budget, help is expected to be in huge demand.

Social distancing requirements are no barrier in getting the information out to people, with new Zoom classes being scheduled to run in the coming weeks.

Students can be almost anywhere in New Zealand and attend digitally from the comfort of their own home.

Linda Melrose, of Onehunga High School, says “As we usually offer adult learning classes in physical environments, with structured lessons and teachers and students together it has been a new opportunity for us to try something different”

“Online learning allows learning to continue in virtual classrooms so the programmes are quite unique. Teachers can develop material and share it before class, with classrooms extended to large numbers of learning who can tap into the actual lesson via a meeting app”, explains Linda.

Arthur Parker Ramani, course teacher and financial adviser says “One of the most important things we can do right now is help our fellow Kiwis in areas we know about, and educate them”.

“Using this technology, we are able to step outside the classroom and bring financial help to others. We’ve had to adapt quickly to meet the way teaching and learning is changing”

“Hot Money Tips” is a course that is being run with Rutherford College, Onehunga High School and Aorere College. Taught by expert financial adviser and author Arthur Parker Ramani, the class helps to give Kiwis fundamental knowledge and tools to start getting back on their feet with money matters.

Students can expect to generally learn more about budgeting, debts, KiwiSaver, tips to try save money, and more.

Andrea Cameron of Rutherford College also adds, “COVID-19 has significantly changed our ability to engage in face to face learning onsite, however by offering online opportunities we are still able to reach out and assist our communities in these challenging and difficult times”.

“In my opinion there are many families and individuals financially struggling at the moment and they would benefit from whatever advice is available to them”, Andrea adds.

The courses have been in high demand and one of the courses is understood to have already hit full capacity.


“It’ll give people that motivation they need to get back on track. I also thank the schools helping to allow the course to happen. This is a time of great need for many” says Arthur.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Just Financial on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 