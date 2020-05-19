Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Innovative New Post-graduate Nursing Degree Launches

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Massey University

Living rurally or at distance can be overcome by learning to be a nurse online. 

Healthcare workers around the world are making headlines for their roles on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Now, a new post-graduate degree aimed at people who want a career change to nursing, allows students to become a registered nurse within two years.

The Master of Clinical Practice (Nursing) is available from Semester 2 and no previous health degree or experience is required, however students must have an undergraduate degree. The course is predominantly delivered online with some block courses and clinical placements, allowing people to balance study with work or family commitments.

Programme director Dr Rhonda McKelvie says students will study theory related to health, nursing knowledge and science using stimulating online approaches that support people to learn when it suits them. In addition, innovative simulation in labs is coupled with high-quality clinical placements in hospitals and community settings where students apply and advance their learning.

“This is an exciting and innovative programme that Massey University has established to increase access to nursing for people who may not have considered this career in the past. Living rurally or at distance can be overcome by learning online, which is balanced by high value clinical placements that assist students to build on their previous degrees and experience to achieve readiness for registered nursing practice in just two years,” says Dr McKelvie.

Nursing is a rewarding career focused on supporting people, families and communities to manage a wide range of health challenges, according to Dr McKelvie. There are many areas to work in, including intensive care, primary health care with children or young people, mental health and specialist wards or clinics for adults who have complex health conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease.

Nursing Council of New Zealand data reports there were 54,460 practicing nurses in March 2019, an increase on two years prior. Of that total, only eight per cent identified as Māori and four per cent as Pacific, figures that the University is committed to helping to increase.

The Ministry of Health has prioritised the development of the nursing workforce, including increasing the number of Māori and Pacific nurses. “Massey University has a strong focus on building health and social equity and nurses work to improve the lives of all people by promoting health, preventing disease and helping people cope with illness,” says Head of School of Nursing Professor Nicolette Sheridan. “COVID-19 has shown the dedication and commitment of nurses and other health care workers. We hope to see an increase in the number of people who are attracted to a meaningful professional career such as nursing”.

The World Health Organisation has declared 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife and represents the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Applications for the Master of Clinical Practice (Nursing) close Friday June 12. There are ten scholarships available to the value of $8500 for course fees, and $30,000 to help with course-related costs, which is distributed evenly across semesters. Applicants must be enrolled in the programme to apply for the scholarship, which closes on Monday June 15.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Massey University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 