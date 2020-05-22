Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Fiji National University Review Of Teacher Education Programmes

Friday, 22 May 2020, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Academic Quality Agency for NZ Universities

The Academic Quality Agency for New Zealand Universities is today releasing the report of an academic programme review of teacher education programmes at Fiji National University.

In 2019 Fiji National University (FNU) invited the Academic Quality Agency for New Zealand Universities (AQA) to undertake a review of teacher education programmes in the School of Education (the School). The overall objectives of the review were to assess:

  • whether the programmes meet the standards expected of Bachelor of Education degrees internationally
  • whether programmes deliver on their claimed graduate attributes (learning outcomes)
  • whether programmes meet professional and/or employer expectations.

Overall, the Panel acknowledges the considerable progress that has been made in the past 10 years since the establishment of FNU. The School of Education at FNU is delivering teacher education programmes that are responding to Fiji national priorities for education and is committed to supporting student progress. The Panel has commended the University and School of Education for a number of its practices and made recommendations in areas that it considers will assist the School and University in delivering teacher education programmes of an international standard.

The Panel wishes to thank everyone who took the time to meet with them and appreciated their open and constructive comments. The willingness of Fiji National University to engage in international quality assurance is also acknowledged.

The full report can be found on the AQA website www.aqa.ac.nz

