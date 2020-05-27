Kete Koha To Kohanga Reo And Early Childhood Education Centres

Ngātiwai Trust Board and Te Manawaroa o Ngāti Hine continue to partner this time providing Kete Koha for over 20 Early Childhood Centres(ECE) and Kohanga Reo across the mid north and Whangārei area. The Kete Koha are endorsed by Te Kohanga Reo National Trust and support the hygiene, sanitation and first aid needs after opening under the government’s Covid-19 level two conditions.

The Kete Koha builds on the recent success of food and kai collaboration where Ngātiwai Trust Board and Te Manawaroa o Ngāti Hine worked alongside to distribute packages to whānau in need during the different alert levels. This time the initiative is bringing a focus to support tamariki as they return to centres and kohanga reo.

“It is said Ngātiwai ki tai, Ngāti Hine ki uta, through our shared whakapapa we continue to work together as whanaunga. This initiative builds of the success of our recent mahi tahi in the community” Simon Mitchell, Trustee – Ngātiwai Trust Board.

The initiative will reach Kohanga Reo including, Te Kohanga Reo o Takahiwai, Rewarewa, Raumanga Kohungahunga, Raurimu, Manaakitia, Te Aroha o Otangarei, Nga Tau e Toru, KamoKamo, Mokau, Te Reo, Moerewa, Matawaia, Kawakawa, Motatau, Waikare, Papatahi and Kororipo. Kohungahunga and early childhood centres include Te Mirumiru ECE, Te Mokopuna ECE, Kawakawa Play Centre, Otangarei Kindergarten, Giggles Early Learning Centre and Te Timatanga o Te Matauranga.

“Our kōhungahunga are our future, this is an important investment into supporting Kohanga Reo and ECE across our rohe to have access to sanitation and hygiene resources” Georgina Tipene, Well Child Nurse – Ngāti Hine Health Trust.

The Kete Koha for Kohanga Reo and ECE Centres comprise of items identified for our centres as critical for supporting the centres to maintain ongoing hygiene practices – sanitizer (for hands and surfaces), disposable gloves, cleaning products, paper towels, a new first aid kit and electronic thermometer. Huhana Lyndon Planner – Te Manawaroa o Ngāti Hine said “It’s been great collaborating with Ngātiwai Trust Board and looking at the different needs within our communities. Level Two has meant our Kohanga Reo and ECE return and some of them may require additional resource support. These Kete Koha are to āwhina the Kohanga and Centres within our current Covid-19 environment”. The Ngātiwai and Ngāti Hine teams hit the road on Thursday to commence distributions to identified Kohanga Reo and Early Childhood Centres from Kerikeri in the North to Takahiwai in Southern Whangārei.

