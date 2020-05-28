Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Rito Maioha Welcomes The News That Teacher Aides Have Finally Achieved Pay Parity

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ

Te Rito Maioha welcomes the news that teacher aides have finally achieved pay parity, affording them very significant rises in pay.

“We’re really pleased for teacher aides, it’s long overdue”, says Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe. “But we’re sure they would agree with us when we say, where is the plan for ECE teachers?”

“Why must there be a queue for the righting of this inequity? We have seen the government act decisively to inject money into trades, training and other parts of education – which is great, and we don’t begrudge them a penny of it – but why is this discrimination against early childhood teachers allowed to continue? Decisive action now would be welcome.”

“Lifting teachers in ECE out of the lowest paid teachers in Aotearoa will also contribute to our economic recovery. It will make being a teacher in ECE attractive as a profession at a time when many of our youngest, most valuable tamariki will be returning to education, ensuring the future of quality ECE. And it will make the lives of these wonderful teachers so much easier, which should not be undervalued in this decision.”

We too were pleased with the Minister announcing the restoration of 100 per cent funding band for teacher-led services, but with current teacher shortages, inadequate pay and working condition challenges a good proportion of these services will never reach this funding band under the current environment.

When the government called on teachers in early childhood to help essential workers return their children to early learning at alert level 3, our teachers stood up to help their communities. Why does the government continue to undervalue ECE teachers?

“Together with NZEI, we look forward to meeting with Minister Hipkins to hear his plan for achieving pay parity for all ECE teachers.”

