NPM Tauira Tautoko – 2020 Completion And Intern Scholarships

Part of NPM’s Tautoko strategy given COVID-19 impact is to support 40 tauira (students) to complete their theses and degree requirements. A suite of new NPM completion scholarships are now open for Māori students across Aotearoa New Zealand. These scholarships provide opportunities and support for Honours, Masters and Doctoral students to complete their studies in 2020.

Applications for these scholarships are open and close 16 June 2020. Selections will take place in the final two weeks of June and all scholarships start from July 1.

Nau mai! Haere mai! Link to the opportunities below to see whether they are right for you!

This $2500 grant is for Māori doctoral candidates currently enrolled at NPM Partner Institutions who:

Are in the final year of a doctoral degree and will submit their theses for examination by 1 December 2020, or

Have recently submitted a doctoral thesis for examination, or

Have recently completed (in 2020) the final requirements for a doctoral degree and wish to publish their work.

The scholarship provide doctoral candidates assistance to complete and submit their doctoral thesis, or to prepare and publish outputs from their recently submitted doctoral research over these final six months of 2020.

Up to 12 grants are available. Apply for our Doctoral Completion Scholarships here now!

NPM 2020 Masters Completion Scholarships

These $2000 grants are for Māori students currently enrolled at NPM Partner Institutions who are in the final year of a masters degree and will submit their theses for examination by 1 December 2020.

They are designed to provide assistance for students to complete their Master’s thesis and up to 13 scholarships are available.

Apply for our Masters Completion Scholarships here now!

These $1500 grants are for Māori students currently enrolled at NPM Partner Institutions who are in the final year of their honours degree.

They are designed to provide assistance to Māori students to complete their honours programme and 15 scholarships are available.

Apply for our Honours Completion Scholarships here now!

NPM 2020 Matariki New Horizon Internships

These brand new mid-year NPM internships have been designed to support tauira and enhance research outcomes in these uncertain times. The internships require senior or mid-career researchers and students to work together to design an internship which will have relevance to Māori in the face of a fast changing and challenging Covid-19 environment.

In order to access these internships NPM Investigators and Researchers must conceive of and outline a project and connect with a student that they want to work with, submitting all details in one application. And so;

Students - talk to your lecturers and supervisors to see whether this opportunity might be possible for you!

NPM Researchers and Investigators - talk to your students to see whether might be interested!

Valued at $4,500 the internships will run between 1 July – 1 December 2020. NPM researchers should apply outlining and detailing both the proposed NPM Matariki New Horizon research project and also a suitable Māori student to undertake the internship.

16 Internships are available!

Nau mai! Haere mai! To get more information and to begin the application process please link here.

