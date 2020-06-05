‘You Make, You Learn’: Yoobee Colleges Connects The Next Generation Of Creative Makers With Careers

New Zealand’s largest specialist creative industries education provider, Yoobee Colleges, has launched a new campaign focused on connecting students with their desired career outcomes.

‘You Make, You Learn’ – the core creative strapline of the campaign was borne from the insight that people in the creative industries are doers and makers, and this starts from the point study.

Four career ambitions feature in the campaign: Animator, Filmmaker, Developer, Designer.

Yoobee Colleges CEO, Ana Maria Rivera says the impressive career outcomes of Yoobee Colleges alumni inspired the new direction of the campaign.

“We have alumni spanning 30 years, many who have built industry-leading careers in their fields, domestically and internationally. Education is the starting point of this journey and we are passionate about not only educating but also guiding the next generation into careers in the creative industries.

“Through the ‘You Make, You Learn’ campaign we’re highlighting the magic of a career in the creative industries which is all about making… whether that’s making films, animations, apps, websites, video games or documentaries. It’s important the learning experience clearly connects students to real careers outcomes. Students studying at Yoobee Colleges won’t be sitting in stuffy classrooms listening to theory, they’ll be making and doing from the very get-go.

“New Zealand is a creative hub that continues to see growth, particularly with game development which is now the fastest growing tech sector and creative industry in New Zealand. At Yoobee Colleges, we’re continually evolving the learning experience for our students to match industry trends and requirements. Creativity doesn’t sleep!” says Rivera.

Yoobee Colleges alumni success has included Jabez Olssen who went on to edit The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies and has worked on King Kong, The Lovely Bones, The Adventures of Tintin and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Other graduate success includes Jazz Thornton who went on to direct the award-winning web series, Jessica’s Tree and found the globally recognised organisation, Voices of Hope which creates online videos and content to implement change for mental health.

Advertising agency, True, worked on the ‘You make, You Learn’ campaign and CEO Matt Dickinson said: “we’re thrilled to be working with the Yoobee Colleges team as they’re 100% dedicated to driving career outcomes for their students. This is just the beginning of the campaign journey which is especially exciting given the crucial role tertiary education providers will play in determining the future of our creative and IT industries.”

Campaign video example: https://www.yoobee.ac.nz/media/2046/yoobee_developer.mp4

