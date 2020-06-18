Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Unitec Welcomes Government Initiatives To Provide Local Jobs

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 8:48 am
Press Release: UNITEC

 Unitec Institute of Technology welcomes the Government’s initiatives to provide local jobs as part of the COVID-19 fast-track recovery, utilising Crown land purchased from Unitec in 2018 for residential development.

Unitec continues to offer a range of industry-based learning opportunities that lead to job opportunities, and has seen significant interest in its courses and programmes in Semester 2 this year. In addition, Unitec welcomes the extension of free trades training under the recently-announced Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund, which will help upskill workers in roles critical to the economy and help grow New Zealand’s local, regional and national economies.

Unitec is hosting an Information and Enrolment Day at its Waitākere campus on Wednesday, 1 July and at its Mt Albert campus on Wednesday, 8 July where prospective and current students and their whānau can find out more about the range of courses Unitec has on offer. There are also plans to host an innovative and interactive Open Day on Saturday, 5 September. To find out more, visit the Unitec website www.unitec.ac.nz

