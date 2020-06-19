USP Special Council Meeting – 19 June 2020

Meeting Resolution

The Council, having considered the decision by the Executive Committee to suspend the Vice-Chancellor & President, is not persuaded that due process was followed in the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor & President, therefore agrees to:

a) Set aside the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor & President by the Executive Committee; and

b) That the process as prescribed in An Ordinance to Govern the Discipline of the Vice-Chancellor be followed in investigating any allegations against the Vice-Chancellor & President.

