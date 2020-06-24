Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Lincoln’s Land-based Legacy Delivers For Government

Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Lincoln University

Lincoln University’s 142-year record of delivering practical land-based courses is matching the Government’s need to encourage workers into the food and fibre sector.

Lincoln is the only New Zealand university included in the Government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund, which is covering course costs for four sub-degree programmes from July 2020 until December 2022: the Diploma in Horticulture (you can begin studying for this diploma in July 2020), Diploma in Agriculture, Diploma in Farm Management and Diploma in Organic Agri-Food Production.

Each has practical work requirements, rising to 44 weeks for the farm management diploma.

No previous tertiary study experience is necessary and the courses enhance employability by teaching specific skills for the industry.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bruce McKenzie, said Lincoln focused on improving New Zealand’s land-based knowledge, wealth and productivity, and was enthusiastic about being included in the scheme.

“There are urgent industry demands in areas such agriculture for skilled workers, and these practical -based courses will assist with that, producing graduates who have the skills to hit the ground running and help drive the New Zealand economy.”

“It’s very encouraging to know the Government values our contribution to the sector.”

Lincoln is ranked in the world’s top 100 universities in agriculture and forestry, and is already waiving tuition fees for a number of postgraduate courses to feed skilled people into rewarding careers in agriculture and horticulture, essential to earning export income after the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

Practical work is a requirement of over 20 qualifications offered at Lincoln, enabled by the university’s longstanding links with industry stakeholders such as PGG Wrightson, Pioneer, Ravensdown, Anzco Foods, and Yili Dairy, as well as sector organisations such as DairyNZ and research bodies like AgResearch.

Lincoln University graduates completing diplomas, certificates and degrees represent about 10% of the ‘replacement rate’ (assuming 2.5% annual turnover) in the primary sector workforce and the Tertiary Education Commission’s Post-Study Outcomes data shows that Lincoln graduates are the most likely to find employment in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 