Lincoln’s Land-based Legacy Delivers For Government

Lincoln University’s 142-year record of delivering practical land-based courses is matching the Government’s need to encourage workers into the food and fibre sector.

Lincoln is the only New Zealand university included in the Government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund, which is covering course costs for four sub-degree programmes from July 2020 until December 2022: the Diploma in Horticulture (you can begin studying for this diploma in July 2020), Diploma in Agriculture, Diploma in Farm Management and Diploma in Organic Agri-Food Production.

Each has practical work requirements, rising to 44 weeks for the farm management diploma.

No previous tertiary study experience is necessary and the courses enhance employability by teaching specific skills for the industry.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bruce McKenzie, said Lincoln focused on improving New Zealand’s land-based knowledge, wealth and productivity, and was enthusiastic about being included in the scheme.

“There are urgent industry demands in areas such agriculture for skilled workers, and these practical -based courses will assist with that, producing graduates who have the skills to hit the ground running and help drive the New Zealand economy.”

“It’s very encouraging to know the Government values our contribution to the sector.”

Lincoln is ranked in the world’s top 100 universities in agriculture and forestry, and is already waiving tuition fees for a number of postgraduate courses to feed skilled people into rewarding careers in agriculture and horticulture, essential to earning export income after the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

Practical work is a requirement of over 20 qualifications offered at Lincoln, enabled by the university’s longstanding links with industry stakeholders such as PGG Wrightson, Pioneer, Ravensdown, Anzco Foods, and Yili Dairy, as well as sector organisations such as DairyNZ and research bodies like AgResearch.

Lincoln University graduates completing diplomas, certificates and degrees represent about 10% of the ‘replacement rate’ (assuming 2.5% annual turnover) in the primary sector workforce and the Tertiary Education Commission’s Post-Study Outcomes data shows that Lincoln graduates are the most likely to find employment in New Zealand.

