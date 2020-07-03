Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Principals Welcome Truancy Funding Boost

Friday, 3 July 2020, 9:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Principals' Federation

NZPF welcomes the announcement by Minister Hipkins for a $52m urgent response fund, to address the issue of young people with a history of poor school attendance.

Schools uniformly report poor service from existing truancy and attendance service providers. Frustration with slow and over-burdened attendance service providers has reached a crescendo. Urgent improvement is required.

If government is serious about improving school attendance then principals must be given the funding to employ their own locally managed attendance personnel.

Schools know the students who are frequently truant and are best placed to make the connections and build the relationships to address attendance concerns.

NZPF calls on Government to disestablish the current attendance services and reinvest funds in front line staffing that every school can deploy in their own local communities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Principals' Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


FIFA: Trans-Tasman Hosts For 2023 Women’s World Cup

The awarding of joint hosting rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is a landmark decision for women’s sport in our region Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern said. For the first time in history, Australians and New Zealanders ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 