Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Bloomfield Inspires Student Art Project

Monday, 13 July 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Watching the Director-General of Health front up at the Government’s daily COVID-19 updates has inspired UCOL Creative Media student Abby Koolaard to make him the ‘face’ of her class project.

The Bachelor of Creative Media student designed a digital 3D caricature of Dr Ashley Bloomfield for an assignment while studying at home during COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

The assignment gave students the freedom to explore a creative avenue they were interested in and create a piece of art in a medium of their choice.

“I’d been getting into caricature art and I wanted to do something different rather than creating another sketch. So I decided to challenge myself and develop my skills as a 3D artist,” says Koolaard.

“I was watching all of the live COVID-19 updates and thought Ashley Bloomfield would make a really interesting caricature. I thought it would be a cool opportunity to show some appreciation for Ashley and all of the work he has been doing.”

Using digital sculpting software ZBrush and 3D graphics application Maya, Koolaard designed the digital model of Bloomfield along with a short video showing it from 360 degrees.

Koolaard says it was a challenging project, as she had to use images of Bloomfield she found online to design something that was 3D.

“I had to experiment a lot with sketching at first, to figure out how it would look in 3D. I learnt a lot about using the software and different techniques. It was really fun.”

Now in her second year of the Bachelor of Creative Media at UCOL Manawatū, Koolaard has decided to specialise in 3D animation and film, with a dream of one day working for Weta Digital.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universal College Of Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 