Graham Barrell Retires From LU’s Faculty Of Agriculture & Life Sciences After 44 Years

Associate Professor Graham Barrell, known for his extensive research on mammalian brain function, retired from Lincoln University on Friday 10 July after 44 years with the University, and a teaching career spanning almost 50 years.

Beginning his academic career at Massey University in Palmerston North, Graham joined Lincoln’s Department of Animal Science in 1976, lecturing and researching in animal physiology.

He progressed from Lecturer to Associate Professor over the intervening years and became Head of Department of Agricultural Sciences in 2016. He stepped aside from that position in 2019 and was appointed to the role of Academic Programme Manager for the Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Graham’s considerable contributions to the understanding of brain function in mammals began with his pioneering of early endocrinology research in sheep and deer, particularly in relation to reproduction.

The outcome of his work has primarily been to help advance research into human reproduction using sheep as a biological model, but this work has also contributed to the understanding of livestock biology, particularly in the field of animal physiology.

Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Dr Roland Harrison, said that Graham Barrell’s contribution to the University and agricultural science as a whole is significant, and he will leave a long-lasting legacy, especially in research outputs.

“Lincoln’s Faculty of Agricultural and Life Sciences is dedicated to growing knowledge in agricultural disciplines, both locally and globally, and Graham’s work has had a lasting impact in that capacity, both in unlocking the potential of our students and in furthering his individual research pursuits.”

Graham Barrell’s extensive catalogue of publications comprises 113 refereed scientific papers, 12 book chapters, 123 conference papers and he has edited 12 books. The topics have been in the fields of mammalian reproduction, seasonality, endocrinology, neurodegeneration, deer lactation, antler biology, etc.

He spent several summer seasons in Antarctica, camping for extended periods on sea ice, to pursue his research into the lactation biology of Weddell seals.

Alongside his academic work, Graham has also contributed significantly to the field of animal ethics, receiving an award from the National Animal Ethics Advisory Committee in 2019 for his services to animal welfare.

Associate Professor Graham Barrell was farewelled by his friends, colleagues and associates at a retirement function hosted by the University on Thursday 9 July.

