ECNZ Welcomes CPAG Report

Thursday, 16 July 2020, 11:53 am
Press Release: ECNZ

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand (ECANZ) welcomes a new report by the Child Poverty Action Group calling out the impact of profit over quality early childhood education (ECE).

The report by CPAG shows that an increase in for-profit only providers has had a detrimental impact on the quality of care.

The report says families in low-socio economic areas are hit hardest as they cannot access high quality care because of rising fees.

“It’s a great piece of research,” says ECNZ Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe. “It highlights the concerns that ECNZ and others have been talking about for years and the urgent need for a national provision plan of early childhood education, which could be a mix of integrated and privately community owned services.”

“CPAG’s report speaks to some of the commitments in the Government’s Early Learning Action Plan (ELAP) that have yet to be actioned.”

“The importance of high-quality education in long term outcomes cannot be overstated. Both research and practice have continually shown that ECE is one of the single biggest influences on a child’s life-long educational achievement.”

“We need high-quality ECE in Aotearoa New Zealand, with qualified teachers who have decent, properly remunerated working conditions recognising the teaching profession. We also need to ensure the objectives of the ELAP are achieved sooner rather than later. Waiting another ten years for action will not cut it. The Minister committed to the ECE sector and the ELAP, we cannot afford for the plan to gather dust.”

“Our tamariki, wherever they live and whatever their circumstances, deserve nothing less, says Kathy Wolfe.”

