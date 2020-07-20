Ko Taku Reo - New National Education Service For NZ's Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Children Launches

Ko Taku Reo – new national education service for NZ’s Deaf and hard of hearing children launches this week

Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education New Zealand merges the Kelston Deaf Education Centre in Auckland and the van Asch Deaf Education Centre in Christchurch into a single school, which opens this week.

The merger lays a solid foundation for strengthening the delivery of Deaf education in New Zealand, ensuring services can operate more efficiently and offer better consistency of teaching and learning support across the country.

The name Ko Taku Reo is not a literal translation of Deaf Education New Zealand but rather a figurative name inspired by a whakautai meaning “my language is the plume of my identity”.

To celebrate this milestone journey in Deaf education, and officially launch the new service, Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education New Zealand will host a series of events this week that media are welcome to attend.

DETAILS:

Mihi Whakatau - Christchurch

Where: van Asch Deaf Education Centre, 38 Truro St, Sumner

When: Tuesday 21 July, 10.00am

What: This event will be led by, and involve, Deaf and hard of hearing students. Denise Powell, Board of Trustees Chairperson, will be presented with a korowai made by students, featuring feathers students have created.

Mihi Whakatau - Auckland



Where: National Marae, Kelston Deaf Education Centre, 3 Archibald Rd, Kelston

When: Wednesday 22 July, 12.00pm

What: This event will be led by, and involve, Deaf and hard of hearing students. James le Marquand, Executive Principal, will be presented with a korowai made by students, featuring feathers students have created.

National Launch



The official launch of Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education New Zealand will be held on online on Friday with other events happening around the country simultaneously. Media are welcome to join virtually or to attend a local event in person.

Hosting the event online ensures it doesn’t matter where anyone lives or what their connection is to Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education New Zealand, everyone will have the same experience at the same time.

Where: virtually at www.kotakureo.school.nz or see separate sheet of events at locations around New Zealand.

When: Friday 24 July, 12.00-1.00pm.

