Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Action Plan For Pacific Education

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 9:30 am
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa has welcomed the launch of a new Government action plan to support the learning and aspirations of Pacific learners and their families.

Sose Annandale, Principal of Russell School in Porirua, was especially pleased to see the expansion of Tautai o le Moana, a pilot educational leadership collaboration which seeks to strengthen the capabilities of those in leadership, to improve outcomes and support the wellbeing of Pacific learners.

Ms Annandale is the Wellington facilitator for the pilot that currently includes around two dozen principals in Auckland and Wellington.

"It's just fantastic to be a part of the launch of this vision and plan for Pacific learners. Tautai o le Moana models collaborative Pacific ways of working and helps all principals be more responsive, and deepens their understanding of what works for Pacific learners. It also grows the leadership of Pacific principals," she says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said educators would be pleased with the Government's commitment to working with Pacific communities and families to respond to unmet need, and would welcome additional cultural training to support diverse Pacific learners, from early childhood and throughout their schooling.

"It's so important that Pacific children and their families feel their cultures and languages are not just valued but celebrated. As educators, we're excited about being further equipped to support our students and young learners in this way," he says.

The Action Plan recognises the five key shifts that Pacific communities identified that they want to see in education:

  1. Working reciprocally with diverse Pacific communities to respond to unmet needs, with an initial focus on needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic;
  2. Confronting systematic racism and discrimination in education;
  3. Enabling every teacher, leader, and education professional to take coordinated action to become culturally competent with diverse Pacific learners;
  4. Partnering with families to design education opportunities together with teachers, leaders and educational professionals so aspirations for learning and employment can be met; and
  5. Growing, retaining, and valuing highly competent teachers, leaders and educational professionals of diverse Pacific heritages.

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>


Resonance Orchestra: Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March Premieres At The 1st Public Orchestra Concert In Christchurch Since March

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown. In a programme appropriately titled Liberation , the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 