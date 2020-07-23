FLANZ Launches New Professional Development Resource For Flexible And Online Learning

The Flexible Learning Association of New Zealand (FLANZ) is pleased to announce the launch of FLANZ Pathways, a new online resource for all New Zealand educators seeking personal and professional development in online and flexible learning.

Pathways is a FLANZ initiative that provides access to a set of quality curated resources for educators to explore and engage with. It will assist in building online and flexible learning understanding and capabilities, and help maintain currency in this rapidly developing field of education.

Pathways covers access to resources including events, materials, credentials and qualifications, journals and readings and current topics such as the educational response during the COVID-19 pandemic. The content will be actively maintained and grown to ensure the number and range of resources remains current and includes new and emerging practices.

“It’s a Go-To resource for educators who are confronted with the need to provide flexible and online learning. The need for professional development resources existed before the global pandemic, but has been brought into the spotlight in 2020,” says Ralph Springett, President of FLANZ.

The initiative was spearheaded by FLANZ President Ralph Springett and FLANZ Executive member Alison Fields, with input from a wide cross-section of the online and flexible learning community in New Zealand.

Pathways can be accessed via the FLANZ website (https://flanz.org.nz/) or directly at FLANZ Pathways (https://www.flanzpathways.org/).

