Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Education Transformation Has Been A Long Time Coming

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: NZSTA

The system update contained in the Education and Training Act 2019 has been a long time coming.

The New Zealand School Trustees Association is welcoming news that the new legislation has passed its third reading as schools around the country observe Matariki / Puanga, the traditional season of renewal.

There is a lot to celebrate in this new legislation - including the focus on more robust consultation and collaboration to strengthen the connections between boards of trustees, their principals and staff, their school communities and Ministry officials.

Many of the best parts of the system remain unchanged, including the important role school boards of trustees have as elected officials, representing their local community and governing their local school in a way that effectively balances local needs with national policy goals.

Starting as we mean to continue will be important for all stakeholders in the schooling system including local school communities over the next few years as we work together to embed the best possible interpretations and practices in response to the changed provisions.

This will be particularly visible as boards work with their communities and staff to give effect to the Treaty of Waitangi, and to reach a workable understanding of the balance between behaviour management and being a genuinely safe and inclusive school for every student.

"As Minister Hipkins has acknowledged in the House, the Act is not necessarily perfect - but there is truth in the saying that ‘perfect is the enemy of good’," says NZSTA President Lorraine Kerr.

This is the beginning of a new year and a new look for our education system. Parliament has done its part. The responsibility now rests with all of us to make the reality under this new Act better each year than it was the year before.

"Everything has its season, and everything evolves, including our ideas about what’s good enough for our children and young people in terms of their education. Matariki is the perfect time to be marking the next stage in our evolution."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZSTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 