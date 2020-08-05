Two Lincoln’s Programs Approved By CFA

Lincoln University marked a resounding achievement with the approval of two of its programs in the highly-acclaimed Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) University Affiliation Program. The Master of Business (Finance) program recently joins the Bachelor of Commerce program, approved in March, making Lincoln University one of only three of the universities in New Zealand to have both undergraduate and postgraduate programs approved by the prestigious CFA Institute. Globally, there are only 635 universities that have been approved to join this elite group.

Associate Professor in Finance, Dr Sazali Abidin, said being an Affiliated University signals to existing and potential students, employers, and the marketplace that Lincoln University curriculum is closely tied to professional practice, and is well-suited to preparing students to sit for the CFA Program examinations. To participate in the CFA University Affiliation Program, Lincoln University needs to provide evidence that each of its Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Business (Finance) programs incorporates at least 70 percent of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge (CBOK), and placing emphasis on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice within each of the programs. The small team of five finance academicians headed by Professor Christopher Gan submitted the application to CFA Institute in Hong Kong and obtained the approval in two stages, for Bachelor of Commerce in March, and for Master of Business (Finance) in July.

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and administers the industry gold standard CFA charter. The organization is a champion for ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Through participation in this program, Lincoln University is eligible to receive a limited number of student scholarships for the CFA Program each year. The CFA Program sets a standard for developing the skills, standards, competence, and integrity of financial analysts, portfolio managers, investment advisers, and other investment professionals worldwide. It is widely considered the investment profession’s most rigorous credentialing program.

