NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Funding Boost For Schools In Wake Of COVID-19

NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes the Government’s announcement of $38 million towards COVID-19 related costs for schools.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the funding for costs such as hand sanitiser and extra relief teacher hours, will be a great support for schools.

“Throughout COVID-19, schools have consistently adapted to the changing situation and always kept the safety of children and staff as their number one priority. This boost in funding will enable schools to keep up their efforts as we work in alert level 1.”

“Schools have had their relief teacher budgets stretched over the last few months as a result of COVID-19 and the flu season. This acknowledgement and extra support from the government is greatly appreciated.”

“We’re also urging the Government to invest in the early childhood sector as part of the COVID-19 recovery,” says Rutherford.

