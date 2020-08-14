Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZEI Te Riu Roa Supports Extension Of Alert Levels

Friday, 14 August 2020, 6:29 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI Te Riu Roa supports the continuation of level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country while investigations continue into the recent Covid-19 outbreak. The union also welcomes the extension of wage subsidy support during this period.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President, Liam Rutherford, says he is impressed at how quickly schools and early learning centres have responded to the situation.

“Schools and early learning centres in the Auckland region have done an amazing job rapidly shifting back into remote learning for most children and checking in on tamariki and whānau. I’m certain they will keep doing incredible work over the next 12 days,” he says.

“It’s really important that we continue to follow the advice of health experts. Ministry of Health advice is that any school or ECE staff member in Auckland who is vulnerable to Covid-19 should be working from home.”

“I also want to acknowledge how tough the closure of schools and centres is on parents and whānau. I’d reiterate my advice from the previous outbreak: please be easy on yourselves. Learning and teaching within a lockdown will not look the same as a usual school day. You don’t need to try and replicate the classroom at home,” he says.

Mr Rutherford says NZEI Te Riu Roa will continue to engage with the Ministry of Education to ensure that children, whānau and educators are supported over the next 12 days.

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

