“CodeCamp” Expanding Kids Coding Classes To Christchurch

The impending arrival of the September/October holidays brings exciting Tech & Digital opportunities for Christchurch’s Primary and Intermediate students.

Already available at multiple sites across the North Island, “CodeCamp” kicks off their very first Christchurch holiday programme in the second week of the Term 3/4 school holidays, followed by their popular after-school programme in Term 4.

As we are seeing with the current global happenings, there is more of a need than ever for education to be accessible. Along with after-school and holiday options, CodeCamp offers virtual sessions, as well as private 1:1 lessons, or smaller virtual groups of 1:5.

Particularly, CodeCamp is passionate about the under-representation of females in the STEAM environment, and are proud to have a diverse pool of Tutors.

Teachers are also well-catered for, with PD workshops able to be customised to suit a school’s particular needs, to ensure they are kept up to date with the updated NZ Digital Technology curriculum.

“Teachers can come to us with a subject and we teach them how to integrate the technology with it,” says Peter Duncan, Founder of CodeCamp. “It’s about actually applying it to real-life scenarios to really bring it to life.”

What inevitably comes with this changing environment are other future-critical skills. CodeCamp places a huge emphasis on reflecting the modern-day, real-world working environment. Using a student-led learning approach, combined with agile project management, courses are structured in a way which combines collaborative efforts with self-organisation, which in turn nurtures autonomy, empathy and confidence.

“We’ve sourced the most up-to-date products and programmes to inspire kids,” says Duncan, “they can have fun learning to problem-solve, create, think logically and collaborate, reflecting how we work in today’s digital world.”

Through CodeCamp’s custom learning framework, students build a portfolio of projects in a number of visual & text based languages, and new courses for HTML, Python and mobile app development are directly aligned with the updated Digital curriculum.

CodeCamp helps students learn how to code, and have fun engaging with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts/Design & Mathematics) in an agile environment. Professional development and training for New Zealand teachers is also a key focus, equipping educators with the confidence and knowledge to bring innovative technology into the classroom.

CodeCamp 2020 classes will be held at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School. For bookings, visit codecamp.co.nz.

“We’re starting to see a slow but steady incline in girls coming through our classes,” says Peter Duncan, Founder of CodeCamp. “...and the perception of coding as an esoteric craft or only for the bright kids and ‘nerds’ is completely false & outdated.”

“The sooner our children learn about the world around them & the tools available, the sooner they’ll start to see the problems & solutions to solve them.”

